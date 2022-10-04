Public celebration kicks off construction of new Aldergrove project

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Monday, Oct. 3, 2020, workers were using a jack hammer to break up concrete rubble as the demolition of the former shopping mall on 272nd Street near Fraser Highway entered its final stages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Aldergrove Mall has been demolished, and the public is invited to mark the start of construction of the biggest construction project Aldergrove has seen in years.

On Oct. 8, Janda Group and Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing will host a groundbreaking ceremony and Autumn Harvest celebration.

The site of the former mall is being redeveloped at the Aldergrove Town Centre project, a phased construction of residential and commercial units.

Property owner Janda Group is planning a mixed-use master-planned development on the site.

Built in 1976, the mall was home to a large grocery store, retails shops and dozens of small businesses but had sat mostly empty for several years.

Once it is completed, the new development will include three six-storey buildings, with residential condos and ground-level commercial space, a 10-storey tower with four levels of public parking and six levels of residential housing, and a stand-alone two-level daycare.

The first, sold-out phase, features three creekside buildings named after some of Aldergrove’s pioneer families, Jackman, Shortreed and Vanetta.

Plans include expanding and lighting pathways, adding footbridges and reclaiming green space by replanting native vegetation into the habitat around the adjacent Bertrand Creek area.

Sonny Janda, president of Janda Group, said the goal with the development of Aldergrove Town Centre “has been to keep the core values of the community at heart while helping to facilitate Aldergrove’s future growth.”

After the 10 a.m. groundbreaking which is open for anyone wanting to attend, the public can enjoy family-oriented activities as well as presentation centre tours. This community event will celebrate Aldergrove’s agricultural history.

The free Autumn Harvest Festival runs until 4 p.m. on the mall site, and there’s ample parking.

The 5M Photo Booth will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing free family photos, using a festive autumn harvest background. The photos will be printed immediately on-site to take home.

Two Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival vehicles will be on site to provide free reats. Street Dogs is providing gourmet hot dogs, burgers, fries and refreshments while Candy Cart is offering free cotton candy, popcorn and caramel apples.

A DJ will be playing family-friendly music between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can paint a pumpkin which they can then take home with them, and there’s pumpkin tic-tac-toe for all ages.

Local artisanal vendors will be on-site selling handmade goods.

