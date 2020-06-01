Public gets chance to name Langley bear cub

The fundraising contest at Critter Care runs to June 22

Critter Care is offering the public a chance to name this bear cub. Each entry is a $3 donation to the wildlife rehabilitation shelter. (Critter Care Wildlife Centre)

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society is running a fundraising contest to name one of their bear cubs.

The nameless bear came from Port Moody and arrived at Critter Care’s animal sanctuary in South Langley early in the year, on Jan. 14.

He was underweight, at just 40.6 pounds on arrival, about the same as a five-gallon water jug.

He has since put on weight, and is in good health. The bear remains shy, but will emerge from the den in his enclosure for snacks, particularly blackberries and the odd treat of honeycomb.

One winner will be given naming rights for the bear.

Each ballot requires a $3 donation to Critter Care, with the proceeds funding Critter Care’s ongoing work of rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife for re-release into the wild.

This contest will run from June 1 to 22, and the winner will be notified on June 23 and the name will be shared on social media.

To take part in the naming contest, visit crittercarewildlife.org/name-a-bear.

