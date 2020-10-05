Pumpkin pies popular with Langley’s senior set

National Seniors Day featured a pie giveaway by a local seniors housing company

People wanted pie.

Bria Communities facilities Sunridge Gardens and ••• worked together to distribute 100 free pies to seniors for National Seniors Day on Oct. 1.

“It was awesome,” said Janice Miller, Bria spokesperson. “We had a long line of seniors parked down 50th Avenue when we opened up waiting to get their pie.”

The pies were a unique collaboration. Chefs at Bria facilities competed to create a signature pumpkin pie which ended up being an amalgamation of one chef’s citrus-infused crust with another’s pumpkin filling and a sous chef’s sugared cranberries.

“We had a lot of happy seniors come through,” Miller said. “People loved the pie, and loved chatting with Chef David Collins as he passed it on to them. We had seniors of all ages stopping by, including one gentleman who celebrated his very first seniors day by picking up a pie.”

• READ MORE: Leave room for pie – Langley facility offers drive-thru pies for seniors

The company that runs seniors homes here and in other communities had 100 pies to distribute.

“We were open right until 3 pm and had a few pies left over,” she said.

So a few pies were given to construction workers next door who were “delighted to help finish off the pie,” she added.

Bria staff had to figure out a way to mark National Seniors Day last Thursday in a way that made it safe for seniors and staff.

“National Seniors Day is a really important day for us and we’ll continue to host an event to celebrate the seniors in our community,” Miller said. “In 2019 we worked together with LSRS [Langley Senior Resource Centre] on the event, and hopefully in 2021, when COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror, we will be able to host an event with them again.”

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Longtime Langley Township councillor Grant Ward dies

Just Posted

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Longtime Langley Township councillor Grant Ward dies

The former councillor served for a dozen years under three mayors

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

Langley entrepreneurs open new brewery amid COVID-19 challenges

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks officially opened this past weekend

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Most Read