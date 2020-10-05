Pumpkin pies popular with Langley’s senior set

People wanted pie.

Bria Communities facilities Sunridge Gardens and ••• worked together to distribute 100 free pies to seniors for National Seniors Day on Oct. 1.

“It was awesome,” said Janice Miller, Bria spokesperson. “We had a long line of seniors parked down 50th Avenue when we opened up waiting to get their pie.”

The pies were a unique collaboration. Chefs at Bria facilities competed to create a signature pumpkin pie which ended up being an amalgamation of one chef’s citrus-infused crust with another’s pumpkin filling and a sous chef’s sugared cranberries.

“We had a lot of happy seniors come through,” Miller said. “People loved the pie, and loved chatting with Chef David Collins as he passed it on to them. We had seniors of all ages stopping by, including one gentleman who celebrated his very first seniors day by picking up a pie.”

The company that runs seniors homes here and in other communities had 100 pies to distribute.

“We were open right until 3 pm and had a few pies left over,” she said.

So a few pies were given to construction workers next door who were “delighted to help finish off the pie,” she added.

Bria staff had to figure out a way to mark National Seniors Day last Thursday in a way that made it safe for seniors and staff.

“National Seniors Day is a really important day for us and we’ll continue to host an event to celebrate the seniors in our community,” Miller said. “In 2019 we worked together with LSRS [Langley Senior Resource Centre] on the event, and hopefully in 2021, when COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror, we will be able to host an event with them again.”

