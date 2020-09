September is the start of the apple harvest

Prominent Canadians have been involved in the apple industry. Sir Edmund Osler (1845-1924) was one of the first people to purchase land from the Summerland Development Company. This photograph shows his orchard in 1908. (Photos courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Apples are ripening in orchards around British Columbia and in the rest of Canada.

In celebration of this fruit, here are a dozen questions about apples as a food or in popular culture.

How much do you know about all things related to apples?

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.