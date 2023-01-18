Jillian Steeves, foster coordinator at Rabbitats, feeds a rabbit up for foster and adoption at the organization’s first event in Langley on Jan. 14. The event aimed to raise awareness and encourage fostering and adopting rescue rabbits. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Rabbitats brings abandoned and feral bunnies to Langley for foster and adoption opportunities

That was the organization’s first-ever event in Langley

Rabbitats rabbit shelter, based in Richmond, held its first event in Langley on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Bosley Pet Food store. The event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., provided an opportunity for the public to meet and adopt rabbits that were previously abandoned or feral.

According to Jillian Steeves, foster coordinator at Rabbitats, “the organization mainly focuses on dumped and abandoned pets as well as feral rabbits that we have all over the Lower Mainland.”

She added that the event was important because the organization has “a lot of online supporters in Langley,” but they don’t really get the opportunity to come out and visit the shelter in Richmond and Vancouver.”

The event was a success with seven bunnies being made available for foster and adoption. However, it is not yet known how many were actually adopted as the staff still need to do some paperwork.

The organization’s goal for the event was to raise awareness and encourage fostering and adopting rescue rabbits instead of choosing breeders.

“All of our bunnies are found as dumped pets, so from Langley and Richmond, we get reports of bunnies that are dumped. And so then we have volunteers that go out to take them and then we find them homes,” Steeves explained.

“They don’t deserve to be in the wild. They’re not meant to be in the wild.”

“We want to raise awareness for our bunnies and we would really like to push fostering and adopting rescue rabbits.”

Rabbitats has a total of 300 bunnies in its care, including feral rabbits and house bunnies. The organization is currently running a fundraiser, where they are hoping to purchase five acres of land, two of which would be used as a forever home for their feral rabbits and give the organization more stability.

To support Rabbitats, people can get involved by fostering, adopting, or volunteering at their feral colonies in Surrey.

“So we have feeding duties, cleaning duties, and that always need to get done.”

Steeves also hopes that the event will help raise awareness in the Langley and Fraser Valley area.

“I just hope that we raise more awareness in Langley and Fraser Valley area.

For more infromation, people can visit https://rabbitats.org/.

