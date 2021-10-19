Rains made golf tourney impossible, but $5,000 still raised for hospice

Advisorly’s Langley staff and supporters couldn’t hit the tees, but still helped new palliative centre

A rained-out golf tournament held by a Langley business still managed to raise more than $5,000 for the new hospice palliative care centre set to open early next year.

The local company, called Advisorly Group of Companies, hosted what is expected to be the first of many annual golf tournaments in mid-September, and despite less than cooperative weather, CEO and founder Jeremy May labelled it a success.

“It was the single worst day of rain in about 12 years that day, so no one could actually golf,” he explained.

Nevertheless, they raised $5,145 for in support of the new 15-bed hospice facilities slated to open in March 2022.

“Advisorly is just five years old, but we have deep roots in this community and are proud of our ability to help people as they face transitions in any stage of life,” May said.

The Langley firm, based on Logan Avenue, has three divisions, one focused on health care, another on funeral/end of life services, and the third on estate support.

“Our partnership with the Langley hospice and their important work is something we are particularly committed to as part of our strategic goals concerning corporate social responsibility,” said May.

“A lot of people think hospice is just about dying, but it’s actually about living every day with care, choice, and dignity,” said Shannon Todd Booth, the communications and funds development manager at Langley hospice.

“The work of the hospice is true community work, and donations like the one that caring companies like Advisorly gave us today are a huge part of what allows us to carry out our mission.” The new hospice will have 15 private bedrooms and provide the highest standards of family-centered palliative care options.

