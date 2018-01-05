Reaching out to Aldergrove’s seniors

A Seniors Outreach Worker is available in Aldergrove on the first Tuesday of each month

The Outreach Program, under the umbrella of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resources Centre, provides practical services to seniors in Langley, helping them to stay connected to the community and retain their independence.

A Seniors Outreach Worker is available in Aldergrove on the first Tuesday of each month to answer questions about services and benefits available to seniors.

Seniors are invited to meet with Dawn between 9 and 11:30 a.m. on February 6 and March 6, at Lions Grove Recreation Hall, 2888-273rd Street, Aldergrove.

Come for cookies and coffee, learn about services available for seniors in the community, and ask questions in private about your own situation.

The Outreach Program, under the umbrella of the Langley Senior Recreation and Resources Centre, provides practical services to seniors in Langley, helping them to stay connected to the community and retain their independence.

Volunteers help us fulfill the LSRS mission which is: Improved quality of life for seniors so that they may enjoy lives of dignity, hope, security and meaning.

Although loneliness and isolation can happen to anyone, seniors are at a much higher risk of experiencing these conditions. Isolation can lead to physical, mental and emotional deterioration. Isolation can be reversed and loneliness can be alleviated! Help is available to support you to reconnect and find new friends, new activities and information that gives you choices.

Please note the Outreach and Better at Home Services are for those 65+ years only.

For more information contact Janice McTaggart at Langley Seniors Resource Society, 604-530-3020.