Operation Red Nose Surrey Langley had 15 volunteer teams on Friday, Dec. 13 and 10 on Saturday, Dec. 14, giving 110 safe rides home. (Michelle Cowan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Readers respond to Rudy and step up to help Surrey-Langley Operation Red Nose

Ride service sees volunteer numbers increase but say they need more to decrease wait times

After an uncertain second weekend that threatened to stop the service, Operation Red Nose (ORN) saw an increase in volunteers for it’s third outing Dec. 13 and 14.

Michelle Cowan, VP of operations with Langley Minor Hockey, said 15 teams hit the streets on Friday, shrinking wait times and ultimately giving 56 safe rides home.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose Surrey-Langley could close for rest of season due to lack of volunteers

“We did about the same on Saturday but with only about nine or 10 teams,” Cowan said. “It was busier on Saturday and we did have wait times up to two hours. About 30 people ended up canceling their ride.”

Cowan said holiday parties and events like UFC fights seem make Saturday a busier night for ORN.

If people are thinking of volunteering, Cowan said more help is needed for Saturdays, as well as New Year’s Eve.

The service is executed in teams; one volunteer drives, a second navigates, and a third volunteer follows in an escort vehicle to pick up the volunteers.

People can sign up to volunteer by visiting www.langleyminorhockey.ca.

Covering all of Langley-Township and Surrey, ORN is scheduled every Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Tuesday, Dec. 31. – New Year’s Eve.

The service runs on donations, any money given by ORN users will go towards Langley Minor Hockey Association to help bring down fees for young hockey players.

So far, ORN has delivered more than 300 safe rides home in Langley and Surrey this season.

The local Red Nose number to call if a ride is needed is 604-539-9082.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
‘We felt this was an opportunity to raise people up and give some recognition’

Just Posted

Langley RCMP ask for $2.4 million for 15 new officers

Township council is beginning its annual budget process

Banned weapon charge laid against Langley woman at centre of waxing case

Jessica Yaniv allegedly had two stun guns at her Langley home

Langley Township firefighters launch 12 Days of Giving campaign

A dozen charities will receive donations and exposure

Heart patient facing loss of home says depression may have saved his life

‘I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle’ sister of Langley City man says

New Conservative leader has to push for national unity: Langley MP

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as the party’s leader

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Injured Chilliwack woman awarded $219K from distracted driving crashes

Both incidents werecaused by young drivers handling their electronic devices

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Most Read