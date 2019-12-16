Readers respond to Rudy and step up to help Surrey-Langley Operation Red Nose

Ride service sees volunteer numbers increase but say they need more to decrease wait times

Operation Red Nose Surrey Langley had 15 volunteer teams on Friday, Dec. 13 and 10 on Saturday, Dec. 14, giving 110 safe rides home. (Michelle Cowan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

After an uncertain second weekend that threatened to stop the service, Operation Red Nose (ORN) saw an increase in volunteers for it’s third outing Dec. 13 and 14.

Michelle Cowan, VP of operations with Langley Minor Hockey, said 15 teams hit the streets on Friday, shrinking wait times and ultimately giving 56 safe rides home.

“We did about the same on Saturday but with only about nine or 10 teams,” Cowan said. “It was busier on Saturday and we did have wait times up to two hours. About 30 people ended up canceling their ride.”

Cowan said holiday parties and events like UFC fights seem make Saturday a busier night for ORN.

If people are thinking of volunteering, Cowan said more help is needed for Saturdays, as well as New Year’s Eve.

The service is executed in teams; one volunteer drives, a second navigates, and a third volunteer follows in an escort vehicle to pick up the volunteers.

People can sign up to volunteer by visiting www.langleyminorhockey.ca.

Covering all of Langley-Township and Surrey, ORN is scheduled every Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. as well as Tuesday, Dec. 31. – New Year’s Eve.

The service runs on donations, any money given by ORN users will go towards Langley Minor Hockey Association to help bring down fees for young hockey players.

So far, ORN has delivered more than 300 safe rides home in Langley and Surrey this season.

The local Red Nose number to call if a ride is needed is 604-539-9082.

