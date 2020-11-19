Realtors Care Blanket Drive goes digital

Donations can be made until Nov. 27

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s (REBGV) Realtors Care Blanket Drive is going digital this year as an online fundraising campaign.

Until Nov. 27, the public can support those most in need by making a donation online.

Due to concerns around spread of COVID-19, partner charities are not accepting clothing donations this year.

All proceeds benefit longtime Realtors Care partner charities across the Lower Mainland, including Gateway of Hope – Salvation Army, Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, and Wagner Hills Farm Society in Langley.

Local charities will then be able to purchase items for people who are recovering from substance or domestic abuse, who need shelter or warmth, according to the REBGV.

To donate visit https://m.charitableimpact.com/FKqX.

Realtors Care Blanket Drive says it is the largest and longest running blanket drive in the province. Since it began in 1995, the organization says it has helped more than 425,000 people keep warm during the winter months.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsLangleyReal estate