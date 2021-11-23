Realtor such as Justin Hennessey with Janet Maxwell, Jewel Yourcheck, Benjamin Forbes and Austin Towne are taking part in the drive. (Justin Hennessey/Special to The News)

Realtor such as Justin Hennessey with Janet Maxwell, Jewel Yourcheck, Benjamin Forbes and Austin Towne are taking part in the drive. (Justin Hennessey/Special to The News)

Realtor’s Care Blanket Drive revamps to gather flood relief donations

Annual initiative will give financial donations to Red Cross and goods to charities

The 27th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive is already underway, and the realtors have decided to extend the drive until Nov. 29 in light of the recent rains and floods.

But what connection does the devastation caused by the floods have with extending the donation drive deadline?

Well, the realtors have decided to redirect the funds raised during the campaign towards flood relief and by extending the campaign, which was originally slated to end on Nov. 22, the realtors will get more time to raise funds.

ALSO WATCH: Pitt Meadows company’s call to fill empty rides to Hope brings massive community donations

“In times of crisis, we must adapt,” said Taylor Biggar, chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. “That’s why we decided to pivot this year’s campaign to support the Red Cross in its province-wide relief efforts.”

All funds raised during this campaign will go to the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. With donations of $5 or more, people will also get a tax receipt.

“According to the provincial government, nearly 18,000 people have been evacuated to date, with thousands of properties on evacuation orders or alerts,” said Larry Anderson, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president. “Let’s give what we can to make a difference together.”

With the extension of the drive, collection of blankets and other items such as warm clothing, scarves, gloves, hats, socks (new), underwear (new), and sleeping bags, will continue until the deadline.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $10,000. To make a monetary donation, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3FDWeEP.

For a complete list of donation drop-off locations across the Lower Mainland, people can also visit: www.facebook.com/BlanketDrive.

ALSO READ: Realtors Care Blanket Drive will have an online and in-person presence this year

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) annual Holiday Craft Fair draws a crowd

Just Posted

Realtor such as Justin Hennessey with Janet Maxwell, Jewel Yourcheck, Benjamin Forbes and Austin Towne are taking part in the drive. (Justin Hennessey/Special to The News)
Realtor’s Care Blanket Drive revamps to gather flood relief donations

Langley School District buses won’t be restricted from filling up their fuel tanks, but the district is trying to save fuel amid rationing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley schools may cut sports and field trips amid gas rationing

Close to 500 people attended the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) annual Holiday Craft Fair draws a crowd

Langley Township crews are building a temporary wall out of concrete blocks on 264th Street near Glen Valley, at a site where a landslide blocked the road during last week’s rains. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Cost of Langley Township flood damage remains unknown