Rendezous at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus on Saturday

Dancing flames, glitter slime and make your own blood are some of the activity stations at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Open House and Science Rendezvous this coming Saturday.
This year’s theme is Full Steam Ahead and since the university’s horticulture department is based in Langley, people attending the open house/Science Rendezvous have a chance to make a flower bouquet (hint, hint, the event is one day before Mother’s Day).
The public can participate in hands-on science experiments, magic shows, interactive science labs, art and design activities, music, and even bug races. There will be virtual reality stations, music and percussion workshops, a workshop with a former Ferrari car designer, and 3D printing.
Kids can make seed bombs that will be planted with a giant catapult. People can view a human lung, watch high tech patient simulators used to train medical professionals, walk an outdoor flower labrynth, and even tour the campus’ state of the art beer brewery (adults 10 and older can sample).
Science Rendezvous is one of more than 30 science-themed events taking place across Canada. Activities run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12 at the Langley campus, 20901 Langley Bypass.
Although admission is free, people must get tickets in advance for Science Rendezvous and RSVP for the open house.
• Science Rendezvous ticket reservations
Science Rendezvous will happen rain or shine and there is free parking on site during event.
The campus cafeteria will be open, and people are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles.
People can pick up an event activity map.
Bring your own water bottle as we have fill stations;
There is an ATM machine on site, and there will be a Pop-Up Shop where kids can purchase science- and art-related items and activities.
………………….
- Create a 3D Book Create a stereoscopic image for your own 3D book
- NEW: Virtual Reality Stations Our CADD folks will have virtual reality stations where you can tour a lab; create a 3D digital model with augmented reality and watch our 3D printer create some cool items
- NEW: Beautiful Bouquets Examine leaf structures and flower colour meaning while creating your very own personalized flower arrangement for Mother’s Day in the Horiculture area
- NEW: Talk to Trees Learn how to listen to trees and what they are saying to you!
- Puzzles & Games Challenge your mind with cryptography puzzles, brain teasers, and a giant tetrahedron from our Math department
- Putter Along Practice your put and get ready to play golf on our mobile putting green
- NEW: Make Your Own Blood Learn what goes into your blood and make your own to take home!
- DNA Lab Join the KPU Anatomy & Physiology team to learn about DNA with hands-on DNA Beading and Strawberry DNA Isolation
- NEW: Green Bug Berets! Check out the Special Forces in the insect world — mimics, camouflage, defensive chemicals — they have it all. Learn the stealth tactics from the smallest, most powerful army
- Garden to Table Heavenly herbs — how they grow and get to your dinner plate!
- The Human Body Skeletons, organ models, posters, live dissections, microscopes and more in the Anatomy & Physiology labs
- Make a Pet Rock Learn more about geography and make your own pet rock to take home
- NEW: Photo Booth Have some fun at the KPU History photo booth
- Lie Detector Test Have you ever had a polygraph? KPU’s Psychology department will put you to the test!
- Get Moving Join the KPU Sports & Rec team outside for a playful soccer skills competition
- NEW: Indigenous Art Enjoy this art station with Indigenous colouring pages, words, images and other activities
- Slime Lab Make your own coloured, glitter slime to take home!
- NEW: World of Bees Happiness is the honey, hives and bonny bees — an intimate look at a bee’s life at home
- Bug Races Back by popular demand, the KPU Derby at Cockroach Downs!
- Underground Adventures What kind of soil is in your backyard? How about those worms? What critters are living in your compost?
- Ladybug Love An insect’s family tree — is a ladybug really a bug?
- NEW: Create a Poem Join our Creative Writing instructors and help create a poem!
Shows, Workshops & Tours
Check show times when you arrive at KPU Science Rendezvous
- Magic Show Be prepared to be awed and impressed at the always-popular Chemistry Magic Show (shows at 12pm, 1pm & 2pm)
- NEW: Design Makers Workshop Join a former Ferrari car designer in this fast-paced workshop where you’ll push your creative boundaries using a modular building system. You’ll have a chance to design and make your very own custom chair and experience some of the challenges designers face when designing for humans! (all day)
- NEW: ‘Garage Band’ Music Remix Learn how to mix sound and create your own music remixes (workshops at 11:30am & 1:30pm)
- NEW: Percussion Workshop Wanna make some noise? Join us for this playful ‘boomwhacker’ session (workshops at 11:30am, 12pm & 12:30 pm)
- Tie-Dye Lab Coat Demo Help make a fun, colourful tie-dye lab coat with Chemistry instructor, Astrid
- Pig Heart & Cow Eye Dissections Ever wondered what a pig heart or cow eye looks like from the inside? Stop by for a live dissection by our Anatomy & Physiology faculty (demos at 11:30am, 12pm & 2pm)
- Dancing Flames Watch how fire dances to the latest pop tunes and find out how science effects sound and flames (show every 30 minutes starting at 11:30am; last show at 2:30pm)
- Brewery Tours Tour KPU’s state-of-the-art craft brewery and learn how beer is made. (Kids welcome; beer tastings for the adults 19+) (tour every 30 minutes starting at 11:30am; last tour at 2:00pm)
- Labyrinth Walk Serenity now! Walk the flower labyrinth created by KPU’s School of Horticulture to lower anxiety and create inner peace. Our labyrinth is registered with the World Labyrinth Society. (guided walk with Dr. Jim Matteoni at 1pm & 1:30 pm)
- Blood Pressure Clinic Get your blood pressure taken by KPU Faculty of Health Nursing students and learn about the human heart. (all day)
- CAMPUS TOURS Interested in a tour of our KPU Langley campus? Sign up for a campus tour at the TOURS STATION next to the Main Stage in the courtyard.
- Tour: School of Horticulture If you’ve ever thought about a career in Horticulture, join us for a guided tour with KPU School of Horiculture co-chair, Gary Jones. Sign up at the TOURS STATION next to the Main Stage. (Hort tours at 12pm & 1pm)
- Tour: School of Music Did you know KPU offers music programs? Register for a tour of KPU’s School of Music at the TOURS STATION next to the Main Stage in the Courtyard. (Tours throughout the day)
- Tour: Faculty of Health Have you always dreamed of working in the medical field? Take a guided tour and learn about KPU’s Faculty of Health and all the programs we offer. (Tours throughout the day, sign up at the TOURS STATION next to the Main Stage)