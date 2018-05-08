Rendezous at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus on Saturday

The popular Science Rendezous and a campus open house are slated for May 12.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Science Rendezvous is popular with families and takes place May 12. (Langley Advance files)

Dancing flames, glitter slime and make your own blood are some of the activity stations at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Open House and Science Rendezvous this coming Saturday.

This year’s theme is Full Steam Ahead and since the university’s horticulture department is based in Langley, people attending the open house/Science Rendezvous have a chance to make a flower bouquet (hint, hint, the event is one day before Mother’s Day).

The public can participate in hands-on science experiments, magic shows, interactive science labs, art and design activities, music, and even bug races. There will be virtual reality stations, music and percussion workshops, a workshop with a former Ferrari car designer, and 3D printing.

Kids can make seed bombs that will be planted with a giant catapult. People can view a human lung, watch high tech patient simulators used to train medical professionals, walk an outdoor flower labrynth, and even tour the campus’ state of the art beer brewery (adults 10 and older can sample).

Science Rendezvous is one of more than 30 science-themed events taking place across Canada. Activities run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12 at the Langley campus, 20901 Langley Bypass.

Although admission is free, people must get tickets in advance for Science Rendezvous and RSVP for the open house.

• RSVP for the open house

• Science Rendezvous ticket reservations

Science Rendezvous will happen rain or shine and there is free parking on site during event.

The campus cafeteria will be open, and people are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles.

People can pick up an event activity map.

There is an ATM machine on site, and there will be a Pop-Up Shop where kids can purchase science- and art-related items and activities.

SCHEDULE

Create a 3D Book Create a stereoscopic image for your own 3D book

NEW: Virtual Reality Stations Our CADD folks will have virtual reality stations where you can tour a lab; create a 3D digital model with augmented reality and watch our 3D printer create some cool items

NEW: Beautiful Bouquets Examine leaf structures and flower colour meaning while creating your very own personalized flower arrangement for Mother’s Day in the Horiculture area

NEW: Talk to Trees Learn how to listen to trees and what they are saying to you!

Puzzles & Games Challenge your mind with cryptography puzzles, brain teasers, and a giant tetrahedron from our Math department

Putter Along Practice your put and get ready to play golf on our mobile putting green

NEW: Make Your Own Blood Learn what goes into your blood and make your own to take home!

DNA Lab Join the KPU Anatomy & Physiology team to learn about DNA with hands-on DNA Beading and Strawberry DNA Isolation

NEW: Green Bug Berets! Check out the Special Forces in the insect world — mimics, camouflage, defensive chemicals — they have it all. Learn the stealth tactics from the smallest, most powerful army

Garden to Table Heavenly herbs — how they grow and get to your dinner plate!

The Human Body Skeletons, organ models, posters, live dissections, microscopes and more in the Anatomy & Physiology labs

Make a Pet Rock Learn more about geography and make your own pet rock to take home

NEW: Photo Booth Have some fun at the KPU History photo booth

Lie Detector Test Have you ever had a polygraph? KPU’s Psychology department will put you to the test!

Get Moving Join the KPU Sports & Rec team outside for a playful soccer skills competition

NEW: Indigenous Art Enjoy this art station with Indigenous colouring pages, words, images and other activities

Slime Lab Make your own coloured, glitter slime to take home!

NEW: World of Bees Happiness is the honey, hives and bonny bees — an intimate look at a bee’s life at home

Bug Races Back by popular demand, the KPU Derby at Cockroach Downs!

Underground Adventures What kind of soil is in your backyard? How about those worms? What critters are living in your compost?

Ladybug Love An insect’s family tree — is a ladybug really a bug?

NEW: Create a Poem Join our Creative Writing instructors and help create a poem!

Shows, Workshops & Tours

Check show times when you arrive at KPU Science Rendezvous