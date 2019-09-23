Robert Leroux, president of the Pos-Abilities society of Langley, demonstrated how to get through a maze in a wheelchair during the annual Pos-Abilities day held on Saturday (August 10th) at Douglas Park in Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file photo)

Response to Langley charity’s call for wheelchairs and scooters has unexpected cost

Pos-Abilities society appeals for donations to help cover increased maintenance and storage costs

When the Pos-Abilities society of Langley made a public appeal for donations of used wheelchairs and electric scooters this spring, the response was good, but it turned out to have unintended consequences.

Society Robert Leroux said as a result of going public in June, the charity now has five electric wheelchairs and eight scooters, a big jump from having just one of each.

Leroux called the response “phenomenal.”

“It worked out fantastic,” he commented.

However, looking after the chairs and scooters and storing them costs money, and there has been increased demand because of the publicity, Leroux added.

“A lot more people know about us.”

As a result of the added costs, the society is in danger of coming up short financially before the current fiscal year ends, when the annual government grants it depends on will renew.

Leroux figures the gap is about $2,500.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help, Leroux told the Langley Advance Times.

“Even $5.”

Donations can be made online at https://pos-abilities.org/donate/ or by emailing info@pos-abilities.org

READ MORE: VIDEO: Wheelchair maze a test of skill at Day Of Pos-Abilities in Langley City

READ MORE: Langley Pos-Abilities is challenging people to try on a disability

The society works to to help residents of Langley with disabilities who do not qualify for government or private assistance or those who are unaware of the programs offered.

It’s stated goal is “to help to educate and act as a bridge to these programs as well as providing assistive devices so people with disabilities can live better lives.”

Donated mobility aids are given to people in need, with one condition —to please donate them back if they are no longer needed.

