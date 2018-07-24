Ride into History supports Langley kids’ mentoring

The annual charity concert and motorcycle ride takes place this Friday evening and Saturday.

Motorcycle riders can take part in the annual charity ride on Saturday, July 28. (Langley Advance files)

A long-running charity motorcycle ride is helping a new group this year.

The Ride into History raised funds for the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope from 2012 to 2017. Proceeds from this year’s event, which is Friday evening and Saturday, will go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.

“We had given approximately 96,000 [dollars] over the years [to Gateway],” explained Troy Gaglardi, one of the organizers. “We thought it would be a good opportunity support to another organization.”

Gaglardi said the committee members liked the youth mentoring organization.

The organizing committee will choose a cause to support each year with a focus on helping Langley-based organizations.

The organizers are also trying to increase public awareness about Ride into History as more than an event for motorcycle people.

“We’ve definitely made Friday night so that anyone can come,” he said.

Friday evening features the Cruise ’N Concert at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus parking lot, starting at 5 p.m., but people can come and go as they wish and the event is family-oriented.

The entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include Six Gun Romeo, Gabby’s Girls, and The Dusty Boots Band, along with a display from the Canadian Military Museum.

Food trucks are on site to handle the appetite, and there will be lots to look at with classic cars and motorcycles on site courtesy of area vehicle clubs. Anyone interested in taking part in the Friday evening show and shine component can register online.

“On Friday evening, we’re looking to see our numbers get over the 1,000 mark,” Gaglardi said about attendance.

Donations are accepted that evening which also includes a discussion about motorcycles, safety and the changing demographics of riders.

Saturday will be a busy day. People interested in going on the long-distance, non-competitive motorcycle ride are asked to register in advance through the website rideintohistory.ca.

The charity ride is unique by providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for participants, but planning needs to be done in advance so people are asked to sign up as soon as they can.

“If they want to get in, they better hustle,” he added.

The organizing committee has laid out a new route this year, and Saturday’s events start at 8 a.m. with the riders hitting the road at 10 a.m.

When the riders return to Langley Saturday evening, they will be treated to a dinner from the Milestones restaurant.

“Every year we do a full sit-down plated meal,” Gaglardi noted.

The event can always use more volunteers and anyone interested can contact organizers through the website.