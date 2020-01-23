Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations for shower program

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is looking for towel donations to use for their community shower program. (Gateway of Hope/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in Langley is need of towels for their community shower program.

New or used towel donations are welcome, as long as they are clean and in good condition.

Dan Donkers, fundraising coordinator with Gateway, said the organization’s supply tends to fluctuate and run low.

“We open up the washrooms on Tuesday and Fridays afternoons for people who are still homeless or may not be staying with us because we don’t have room,” Donkers said. “This way, they can use the facilities and borrow a towel, but they do tend to disappear quite quickly.”

People can bring the towels to the Gateway of Hope office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays at 5787 Langley Bypass.

The Gateway of Hope is a ministry, established through the Salvation Army of Canada to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports, in order to help them find hope and move forward.

The shelter additionally announced that on Thursday, Jan 23, it issued an extreme weather response for homeless citizens, welcoming anyone sleeping outside to come to Gateway and seek shelter from the rain at their extreme weather space.

Towel donations will be ongoing since the shower program runs all year long.

Donkers added that sock donations are always welcome – and given the recent weather – rain ponchos as well.

For more information, people can visit www.gatewayofhope.ca.

