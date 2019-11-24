Don McLean and some friends are again hosting a holiday-themed fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation. Their previous Christmas-inspired celebration was in July when they raised $4,900. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa and Friends back for second fundraiser this year to help hungry Langley kids

Christmas in November raises money for Langley School District Foundation food programs

Not even Santa and Mrs. Claus get a free ride at the Christmas in November fundraiser.

The event that raises funds for the Langley School District Foundation costs $20 per ticket.

Don McLean and about half a dozen friends are again organizing an event on Nov. 30 in support of the foundation programs that provide food for hungry local students, and no one gets a free ride.

“Everything is either volunteer or donation,” said organizer Don McLean. “Santa and Mrs. Claus all pay for a ticket. Every time I do something free, it’s food out of kids’ mouths.”

Saturday’s event takes place at the Oak and Thorne during the restaurant’s Community Day when it hosts charitable events. The event runs 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 20173 88th Ave.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photos, and the City of New Westminster Pipe Band will perform with a grand entrance at 2:30 p.m.

McLean said he was shocked when he read in his local community newspaper that about 3,000 local children go to school hungry.

“I just wanted to jump in a do something,” he said.

Tickets for Christmas in November are $20 which gets the person a burger and beverage. The event will also include a 50/50 draw, a silent auction with at least 15 items up for grabs and valued at least $100 each, and a balloon pop. The balloon game, which sells out quickly, costs $5 per play and each balloon contains a prize worth at least $5.

Those who donate at least $20 (not including the ticket price, 50/50, auction and balloon pop, can receive a tax receipt. School district foundation representatives are on site so all the funds are turned over that day.

He noted the school district foundation can stretch the donations to feed many students.

“How can they think? How can they function,” he said.

Families can bring the kids to the event.

“We made a point of inviting kids,” McLean noted.

The event would welcome more donations. For more information, contact McLean at clubchemo@shaw.ca.

