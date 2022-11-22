The Canadian Museum of Flight invites the public to a family-oriented Christmas event Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (canadianflight.org)

Santa swoops in for visit to Langley’s flight museum

Christmas event is one of the museum’s free events during the year that remove financial barriers

Santa is flying into Langley for an early holiday visit but instead of reindeer, he’ll be brought here with help from the Canadian Museum of Flight.

The local museum based at the Langley Regional Airport will have the special guest during the Christmas at the museum family event Sunday, Nov. 27.

“We’re really kind of excited about it,” said Bruce Friesen, president of the museum.

Santa arrives for visits at 1 p.m. while the event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at hangar 3 5333 216th St.

Admission is free for this event so finances aren’t a barrier to enjoying the museum, and there will be crafts for the kids. It is an aviation-themed tree decoration.

People can take photos with Santa who will be there for visits until 2 p.m.

“Probably five years ago was the last time we did it,” he explained.

While there, people can tour the flight museum and learn about not only the history of aviation in B.C. but also see the restored vintage and antique flight-related items it houses.

Learn more at canadianflight.org or call 604-532-0035.

