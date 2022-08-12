Say ‘hello, kitties’ at weekend show in Langley

In-person cat show is on at the George Preston Recreation Centre

Yvonne Patrick from Chilliwack judges an entry in the “long-haired kitten” category at the Cat Fanciers of B.C.’s Lucky Cat Affair show at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre in 2018. (Black Press Media files)

The International Cat Association (TICA) is rare among animal groups.

Its shows allow people to display their household cats.

Langley is the site of a TICA show Saturday and Sunday hosted by the Cat Fanciers of BC.

Admission for the general public is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors. Children under five are admitted free. Patrons can save $1 on admission by bringing a non-perishable pet food donation.

Inside the George Preston Recreation Centre, they can see cats of various breeds and watch the judging taking place. Judging goes on continuously all day. There are several judges per day. Many of the judges talk to the crowd while they’re judging to explain the finer points of cat breeds.

Organizers expect about 60 breeds to be present, based on previous cat shows entries.

People can wander among the exhibitor area and view the cats that aren’t in the judging areas. Most cat owners are happy to chat with people about their cats.

There’s a vendor area with wares such as cat toys, scratching posts, beds, grooming supplies, cat food, jewelry and artwork.

And the organizers provide space for animal welfare organizations to spotlight their work and the cats they have available for adoption.

The public is welcome 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Cat show rules and etiquette:

• Always ask permission before touching or petting a cat.

• Always ask permission to photograph a cat.

• A person carrying a cat has the right of way.

• If you hear the words “Cat out,” stand still until you hear “Cat caught.” Do not attempt to catch the cat yourself.

• Never stick your fingers in a cage or open an unattended cage.

• No running or loud noises please.

• Do not approach the cages in the judging rings — please remain in front of the judging stands at all times.

