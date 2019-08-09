The CARES cat shelter held an adopt-a-thon on Aug. 3 at its adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart. It is holding another on Aug. 10 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CARES photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Second adopt-a-thon seeks home for Langley shelter’s cats and kitties

CARES cat shelter found homes for several kitties on Aug. 3 and has another event this Saturday.

CARES cat shelter is hoping a second adopt-a-thon will prove as success as last Saturday’s.

The Milner-based non-profit had a special event at its adoption centre on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“We adopted 13 kitties, mostly kittens but a few older ones were adopted as well,” said CARES adoption coordinator Marian Reid.

So the organization is hosting another on Saturday, Aug. 10 to help find homes for its many kittens and cats.

Reid said the volunteers expect to have 15 to 20 cats at the adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart store.

“Hopefully we will be just as successful,” she said.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and CARES works to process applications the same day. People will need a cat carrier to transport their new family member home.

The cost to adopt a cat is $250 for the youngest cats (kittens up to and including six months). It’s $175 for cats up to and including age five, and $125 for cats six years of age and older. The adoption fee includes neutering, shots, and vet work, as well as a CARES tattoo for identification in case the cat is lost. CARES won’t allow the adoption of cats that have not been neutered.

CARES has typically held two day adopt-a-thons on weekends but is monitoring to see if the one-day format is more success as it continues to work to find homes for cats and kittens. CARES finds homes for about 500 cats annually.

• CARES first ever one-day adopt-a-thon

 

The CARES cat shelter held an adopt-a-thon on Aug. 3 at its adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart. It is holding another on Aug. 10 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CARES photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The CARES cat shelter held an adopt-a-thon on Aug. 3 at its adoption centre in the Langley PetSmart. It is holding another on Aug. 10 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CARES photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Grind, here he comes
Next story
ONE DAY AT A TIME: Recovering homeless addict shares paintings and more

Just Posted

B.C. boy killed, family sent to hospital after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Evening vigil draws hundreds after death at Langley skate park

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Strong young defencemen joins Giants ranks

Ahead of the fall hockey season, the Vancouver G-Men sign a 16-year-old Burnaby player

Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong

The United States, Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan have also issued travel advisories

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Most Read