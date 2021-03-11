Seeds planted for virtual gardening seminar and sale

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)

Get your garden growing for 2021, and shop for all of your gardening needs at the annual Langley Seedy Saturday, organized by Langley Environmental Partners Society.

This year, the annual gardening event will take place over two days, with an online seed and plant sale, and a virtual guest speaker line up.

The online sale showcases a diversity of vendors, including Spectrum Gardening, Zucchini Acres, and MacInnes Farm selling local eggs and honey, and seeds from Naramata Seeds and Early Bird Family Farm.

A docs.google.com spreadsheet for all products available for purchase will be available, linked from the LEPS website, Facebook page and LEPS newsletter.

All purchases will need to be picked up on Saturday, March 20, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the LEPS office at 4839 221 Street.

Have some saved seeds from last year?

Bring them along for trade at the seed swap table! A master gardener will be onsite to answer any garden questions.

On Sunday, March 21, participants can participate in virtual learning, engaging in online workshops about Community Supported Agriculture with Pinsch of Soil Farm, and Bill Wildrong, Executive Director of Seeds of Diversity.

Admission is free for Sunday’s webinars.

Amanda Smith, LEPS agriculture programs coordinator, said Seedy Saturday events take place all across the country, enabling local seed exchange, educating the public about seed saving and environmentally responsible garden practices.”

For further information and to register, please contact agriculture@leps.bc.ca, or call 604-546-0337.

You can also get updated details via the event page, by searching “Langley Seedy Saturday” on www.facebook.com.

Gloves and masks will be required to participate.

