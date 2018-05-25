Seniors Appreciation Day at library

Muriel Arnason Library and Langley Senior Resources Society join together to celebrate

Seniors Appreciation Day returns to Muriel Arnason Library on Thursday, June 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library and the Langley Senior Resources Society are joining together to celebrate their annual Seniors Appreciation Day. Folks are invited to come and meet City and Township of Langley firefighters and learn about the MedWatch Health Care Emergency program.

Langley Seniors Resources Centre will set up a booth to provide information about services and resources available for seniors in this area.

All ages are welcome to attend this event and have a chat with seniors to learn something new from them as they have a long experience of life and so much to share.

Enjoy a light lunch, view a display of new large print titles, and enter a book draw.

This is a free, drop-in program.

Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65 Avenue, and the phone number is 604-532-3590.

