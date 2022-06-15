Some of Avalon Garden residents and local students worked together to make hearts for their Hearts for Humanity fundraiser. (Lauren Ang, Avalon Gardens/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Seniors’ Hearts for Humanity fundraiser almost halfway to $10K goal

Blue and yellow cardboard hearts and friendship bracelets raising money for Ukraine relief efforts

Seniors and staff at Avalon Gardens are putting their heart into a hefty fundraising effort for people in the Ukraine.

The campaign, called Hearts for Humanity, went public this past weekend, when the seniors independent living residence hosted its spring craft sale and saw about 200 people attend.

Among the many items up for grabs were large cardboard hearts, each handpainted blue and yellow – like the Ukraine flag.

Throughout this spring, residents, their families, and community members – including Langley Christian High School students – gathered to make cardboard hearts.

Those were sold Saturday by donation to the cause, explained marketing coordinator Bonnie McDonald, noting a lot of interest.

Avalon’s activities manager Lauren Ang has also been making Friends of Ukraine friendship bracelets that will continue to be sold to raise funds for the cause.

“I actually got the idea while we were making friendship bracelets at Avalon,” Ang said.

“While making more at home, I happened to make one that was the colours of the Ukraine flag. My husband (whose family is from Ukraine) asked if he could have it, and then we thought, I wonder if we could raise some money this way?”

While the hearts and friendship bracelets only generated a little more than $300 at the one-day craft fair, it was really the advance sales of both hearts and $10 bracelets that helped propel the Avalon Garden residents almost halfway to their $10,000 goal.

Ahead of the craft fair, for instance, they’d already raised in excess of $1,750 from the sale of the jewelry alone.

The tally thus far is $2,275.50. And, with Avalon Gardens’ owners Dean Weinkauf and Ron Baba offering to match all donation (up to $5,000) the fundraising venture has already raised a cool $4,551 – all earmarked for the Red Cross efforts in Ukraine.

“The seniors at Avalon deserve all the accolades,” McDonald said, adding “It was a fun day for all.”

Ang plans to keep making and selling the bracelets as long as necessary, noting there’s only a limited quantity of hearts still available.

Those interested can visit Avalon Gardens at 22322 48th Ave.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine during this horrific time in history,” McDonald shared.

“The fundraising will go on indefinitely,” she said, noting how eager Avalon residents have been to help.

“Even after the war ends – the country will need support to rebuild their communities,” she concluded.

Some of Avalon Garden residents and local students worked together to make hearts for their Hearts for Humanity fundraiser. A large number of the hearts were sold (by donation) at the centre’s craft fair Saturday, said Bonnie McDonald (left), marketing coordinator for Avalon. (Lauren Ang, Avalon Gardens/Special to Langley Advance Times)

