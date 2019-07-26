Seniors, Langley Arts Council wants to see your art

Langley Arts Council has put out an open call for senior’s to submit their art. If chosen, paintings will be displayed at the Timms Community Centre or Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times Files)

The Langley Arts Council (LAC) has put out an open art call, inviting seniors to submit their work for a chance at being showcased in a local exhibition.

Through the Art in Found Spaces program, the annual competition for artists over the age of 60 is accepting entries until August 26.

If chosen, the artwork will be displayed in one of two Langley locations, the Timms Community Centre or Township Civic Facility between Sept. 18 and Oct. 28.

Amy Dyck, Langley Arts Council’s office manager, said the senior’s call has gone out over the past three years and paintings can consist of any style or subject.

“It’s one of our more popular shows because we have a lot of people applying – so many, we had to expand to two buildings,” Dyck explained.“It’s great because it showcases our seniors. It’s a chance to celebrate who we have in the community – there is a lot of talent.”

All submissions must be wired and ready to hang – only work that can be displayed on a wall will be able to participate in the show.

Paintings that are featured will be chosen by a jury led by Dr. Paul O’Brien, a professional artist, retired teacher, and member of the LAC.

Read More: When art becomes therapy

“For this show, we welcome submissions from every senior who has created something special – this is your chance to shine and to share with the community,” O’Brien said.

“Whether seniors are creating artwork as the continuation of a life-long passion or as a reflection of a newly awakened interest in the creative process, seniors artwork is a wonderful expression of the human spirit.”

Artists hoping to submit their work do not need to be a member of the LAC to participate. There is no submission fee or stipulation on artwork size.

The artist’s name, title, size, and a clear and cropped photo of the work must be submitted to www.langleyarts.ca/visual-arts-submissions/ for consideration.

There is a three submission limit per applicant.

For more information, people can email admin@langleyarts.ca or call 604-534-0781

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________