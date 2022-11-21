Derek Doubleday Arboretum is one of Sarah Vandergugten’s favourite places to walk. “We often stop at the Afghanistan Memorial. The 2022 Silver Cross Mother is Candy Greff. Her son, Master Corporal Byron Greff of the Princess Patricia Light Infantry was the last of 158 Canadian soldiers to die in Afghanistan. It’s good to remember,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

