Derek Doubleday Arboretum is one of Sarah Vandergugten’s favourite places to walk. “We often stop at the Afghanistan Memorial. The 2022 Silver Cross Mother is Candy Greff. Her son, Master Corporal Byron Greff of the Princess Patricia Light Infantry was the last of 158 Canadian soldiers to die in Afghanistan. It’s good to remember,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard
SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate
SHARE: Work along the Fraser
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyPhotographyVeterans
Derek Doubleday Arboretum is one of Sarah Vandergugten’s favourite places to walk. “We often stop at the Afghanistan Memorial. The 2022 Silver Cross Mother is Candy Greff. Her son, Master Corporal Byron Greff of the Princess Patricia Light Infantry was the last of 158 Canadian soldiers to die in Afghanistan. It’s good to remember,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.