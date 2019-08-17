(Walt Brouwer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

THROUGH YOUR LENS

SHARE: A wet summer’s day in Fort Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Walt Brouwer recently snapped this photo on a wet summer day at Fort Langley’s Bedford Landing.

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

We want to see Langley through your lens

and

Pedestrian-only secrets exist in Langley

