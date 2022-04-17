SHARE: Admirers from throughout Lower Mainland come to see lilies

Shana Williamson took a stroll on the trails just above 50th Avenue and Colebrook Road, on the Langley/Surrey border. She and her pup took time to admire some fawn lilies, which appear for a brief time in spring. These delicate flowers are enjoyed by many locals who walk that way. In fact, individuals from around the Lower Mainland often make a special trek out to Langley just to view them as they bloom, shared photographer Joy Ruffeski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
