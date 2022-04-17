SHARE: Admirers from throughout Lower Mainland come to see lilies

Shana Williamson took a stroll on the trails just above 50th Avenue and Colebrook Road, on the Langley/Surrey border. She and her pup took time to admire some fawn lilies, which appear for a brief time in spring. These delicate flowers are enjoyed by many locals who walk that way. In fact, individuals from around the Lower Mainland often make a special trek out to Langley just to view them as they bloom, shared photographer Joy Ruffeski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

