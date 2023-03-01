SHARE: Bird’s eye view of the white stuff

Lou Fasullo captured this shot of Fort Langley and beyond from the 150-foot perspective, after Sunday’s snowstorm. “I think we got over 35 cm of snow in the Fort,” said the avid community photographer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

