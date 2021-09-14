SHARE: Casting for dinner

How can one tell the salmon are running along the Fraser River? Just stop by Derby Reach or Bedford Channel near Fort Langley. Lou Fasullo took this pic at Derby Reach on Saturday Sept. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Derby Reach is the place to be, or so it seems, if you’re in to salmon fishing. It’s a “great way to catch your dinner and educate yourself all at the same time,” said Lou Fasullo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lou Fasullo was recently hiking on the north side of Brae Island near Fort Langley when a pair of fishers caught his attention. Both the fisherman (in the background) and the blue heron were both trying to catch dinner. They were separated by the log booms anchored at the west end of Brae Island Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times) How can one tell the salmon are running along the Fraser River? Just stop by Derby Reach or Bedford Channel near Fort Langley. This was taken at Derby Reach on Saturday Sept. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
