For some people, touring in the evening to see the Christmas lights is a favourite holiday activity. Mike Olynuk has penguins in his Christmas light display this year at 6474 197th St. See our online Christmas light map to find more decorated sites.

For some people, touring in the evening to see the Christmas lights is a favourite holiday activity. Mike Olynuk has penguins in his Christmas light display this year at 6474 197th St. See our online Christmas light map to find more decorated sites.

Share cherished holiday traditions with Langley

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

What memories define Christmas for you?

For most people, holiday traditions play an important role in their festive season.

Langley, we’d like you to share your favourite Christmas traditions. This request is open to all ages.

With COVID-19 reshaping so much of 2020, people will be making new memories this holiday season, but we want people to cast their minds back, whether to last year or decades go.

Email us what Christmas traditions you cherish, and it would be great if you could include a relevant photo to go with it. Or submit something through our Facebook page. Please submit materials by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

We will wrap up people’s submissions and present this as a special gift to readers in an upcoming Christmas publication.

And those looking to make holidays memories can check out our online Christmas light display map.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Downtown Aldergrove lit up by 27-foot Christmas tree

Just Posted

For some people, touring in the evening to see the Christmas lights is a favourite holiday activity. Mike Olynuk has penguins in his Christmas light display this year at 6474 197th St. See our online Christmas light map to find more decorated sites.
Share cherished holiday traditions with Langley

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

A 27-foot Christmas tree was decorated on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the vacant lot where the Alder Inn used to stand. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Downtown Aldergrove lit up by 27-foot Christmas tree

Business Association urges residents to decorate fence with red ribbons and family traditions

Kyle “Bob Cratchit” Murray (left) and Wayne “Jacob Marley” Kuyer are cutting back on the in-person visits this year, but still collecting for charities that help kids and families. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
A Christmas Carol comes to life again for Langley fundraiser

Local accountants are again dressing up to help out less fortunate kids and families

An architect’s rendering of the proposed apartment building planned by Christian Life Assembly. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Church plan for affordable housing moves forward

The 98-unit apartment building will be debated after a public hearing

Emily Schlenker, with the City of Langley library, shows just a selection of books the Langley Literary Association purchased this 2020 season for kids helped by the local Christmas bureau. (Alicia Rempel/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley group gives the gift of literacy this Christmas

Literacy association donates $12,000 in new books to local bureau

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chilliwack on Dec. 10, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Catholic church pastor fired for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

Archbishop of Vancouver sent message to parishioners about departure of Father Nelson Santos

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

No suspects found in home after investigators obtain search warrant

Most Read