Share cherished holiday traditions with Langley

What memories define Christmas for you?

For most people, holiday traditions play an important role in their festive season.

Langley, we’d like you to share your favourite Christmas traditions. This request is open to all ages.

With COVID-19 reshaping so much of 2020, people will be making new memories this holiday season, but we want people to cast their minds back, whether to last year or decades go.

Email us what Christmas traditions you cherish, and it would be great if you could include a relevant photo to go with it. Or submit something through our Facebook page. Please submit materials by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

We will wrap up people’s submissions and present this as a special gift to readers in an upcoming Christmas publication.

