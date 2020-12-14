SHARE: City lights ignite that Christmas spirit

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Joy Ruffeski and her daughter Suzanne (above) were impressed with the lights in downtown Langley City’s McBurney Plaza. “The Christmas lights in downtown Langley City are a safe way to get out and feel some Christmas spirit, even when you can’t be with family or friends. The displays are beautiful and well worth a visit to view the spectacle during the festive season,” Mom said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

