SHARE: Fall colours and fog transform Bedford Landing

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Wout Brouwer captured a picture of “beautiful” fall colours and fog recently engulfing Singh Street in Fort Langley’s Bedford Landing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography