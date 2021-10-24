Wout Brouwer captured a picture of “beautiful” fall colours and fog recently engulfing Singh Street in Fort Langley’s Bedford Landing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Wout Brouwer captured a picture of “beautiful” fall colours and fog recently engulfing Singh Street in Fort Langley’s Bedford Landing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Fall colours and fog transform Bedford Landing

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography

Previous story
Wind and rain coming to Aldergrove

Just Posted

TransLink indicates it is a must to mask-up on the buses. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Who’s enforcing the mask mandate?

Debbie Fleming was the coordinator of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event held at George Preston Centre on Saturday (Oct. 23) and Sunday (Oct. 24). (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds of vehicles visit hazardous waste collection event in Langley

Only one lane of traffic at a time along 54th Avenue, other motorists have to stop or back up. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER – Please: Parking proportionate to people

Bayside Rugby hosted a U17 game against Langley at the South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: Bayside Rugby square off against Langley in South Surrey