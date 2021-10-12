As autumn engulfs Langley, fog starts to appear over the fields and along the Fraser River making things truly mystical, according to Joy Ruffeski. “An early morning walk at the Brae Island Regional Park with the sunlight filtering through trees and shimmering on the wet sand was magical. In the distance the bridge to the island from Fort Langley peeked through the mist and we got a brief glimpse of the other side of the river.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Fall fog blankets the shoreline

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Fort LangleyPhotography

