Dale Nordal photographed a frosty scene in late 2020. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Frosty vista of Mount Baker by Langley City man

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Walnut Grove woman spreads cheer as winner of Langley Advance Times and Superstore contest

