Furry visitor to a Langley City garden in mid-August. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Furry visitor to a Langley City garden in mid-August. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Fuzzy caterpillar catches eye of Langley City gardener

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

BirdwatchingLangley CityPhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: How Sean “Hollywood” Sinclaire built a bare metal hot rod that won at last year’s Cruise-In

Just Posted

Furry visitor to a Langley City garden in mid-August. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fuzzy caterpillar catches eye of Langley City gardener

Brown areas are within a five-minute walk of one of the planned local SkyTrain stations. Areas in tan are within a 10-minute walk. (Langley City OCP)
PAINFUL TRUTH: SkyTrain will create new maps of Lower Mainland for Langley residents

Sean Sinclaire with his bare metal 1932 Ford Roadster, a tribute to his late father. In 2021, it won the coveted Jimmy Shine award at the Aldergrove Good Times Cruise-In. This year, Sinclaire returns, as a judge. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How Sean “Hollywood” Sinclaire built a bare metal hot rod that won at last year’s Cruise-In

Development proposal no. 16-0300 is on the Surrey/Langley border and is one of the developments that will impact the Nicomekl River system. (City of Surrey agenda)
LETTER: Langley City resident concerned how land development impacts Nicomekl floodplain