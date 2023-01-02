SHARE: Head on a swivel

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

This barred owl shocked Langley City’s Alice Kennedy when he dropped into her yard recently for a visit. He landed in a tree, as well as on her back fence. While perched on the chainlink, his back to Kennedy, he swivelled his head around to keep an eye on her. “Barred owls live mainly east, north, and south of coastal B.C., according to my bird book. I live in Langley City, so was definitely surprised to see this owl in my backyard,” Kennedy shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife