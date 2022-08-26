SHARE: Hummer seems to be smiling

Bruce Thomson snapped a shot of what he calls a summer hummer. The hummingbird was spotted outside his Brookswood home recently. "Could be the flowers, or the sunshine, or maybe even all the fresh country air out here. But smiling hummers are everywhere in Langley these days." (Special to Langley Advance Times)

