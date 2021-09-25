Wout Brouwer came upon this scene of people being baptised in the Fraser River on Sept. 19. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Wout Brouwer came upon this scene of people being baptised in the Fraser River on Sept. 19. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Langley’s Bedford Channel used for baptisms

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography

Previous story
Langley, watch for volunteers picking up food bank donation bags on Saturday

Just Posted

Wout Brouwer came upon this scene of people being baptised in the Fraser River on Sept. 19. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Langley’s Bedford Channel used for baptisms

The intersection near Aldergrove Regional Park will be single-lane on Friday night. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove intersection to partly close for construction

Police removed barricades on Friday, Sept. 24, from the street running past the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

Langley City is asking residents for feedback on a new parks, recreation, and culture master plan. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City seeks input on how SkyTrain will change parks and rec