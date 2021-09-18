SHARE: Learning about the past

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

A tour of the Fort Langley National Historic Site included an explanation of this carving that depicts – as it’s told – the Kwantlen and Katzie women who helped the fort with the salmon trade. Lou Fasullo shared the picture, interested to learn from Fern Gabriel (right) that the carving depicts the women waiting for the salmon, so they could be salted and brined for their journey to the Sandwich Islands (the name given to the Hawaiian Islands by James Cook in 1778). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Early morning walks idea in heat

SHARE: Team work parts the water

SHARE: Sun setting on the tracks

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Indigenous reconcilliationPhotography