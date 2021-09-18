SHARE: Learning about the past

A tour of the Fort Langley National Historic Site included an explanation of this carving that depicts – as it’s told – the Kwantlen and Katzie women who helped the fort with the salmon trade. Lou Fasullo shared the picture, interested to learn from Fern Gabriel (right) that the carving depicts the women waiting for the salmon, so they could be salted and brined for their journey to the Sandwich Islands (the name given to the Hawaiian Islands by James Cook in 1778). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
