A tour of the Fort Langley National Historic Site included an explanation of this carving that depicts – as it’s told – the Kwantlen and Katzie women who helped the fort with the salmon trade. Lou Fasullo shared the picture, interested to learn from Fern Gabriel (right) that the carving depicts the women waiting for the salmon, so they could be salted and brined for their journey to the Sandwich Islands (the name given to the Hawaiian Islands by James Cook in 1778). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A tour of the Fort Langley National Historic Site included an explanation of this carving that depicts – as it’s told – the Kwantlen and Katzie women who helped the fort with the salmon trade. Lou Fasullo shared the picture, interested to learn from Fern Gabriel (right) that the carving depicts the women waiting for the salmon, so they could be salted and brined for their journey to the Sandwich Islands (the name given to the Hawaiian Islands by James Cook in 1778). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Learning about the past

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Early morning walks idea in heat

SHARE: Team work parts the water

SHARE: Sun setting on the tracks

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Indigenous reconcilliationPhotography

Previous story
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Preparing for fall can be fun

Just Posted

Letters and calls of solidarity and encouragement have been coming in to the Langley Islamic Centre in the wake of a threat last month. (Langley Islamic Centre photo)
Langley offers solidarity, support to Islamic Centre after racist threat

The last Mt. Lehman Fall Fair was held in 2019, prior to the pandemic. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Mt. Lehman Fall Fair returns to Abbotsford

A tour of the Fort Langley National Historic Site included an explanation of this carving that depicts – as it’s told – the Kwantlen and Katzie women who helped the fort with the salmon trade. Lou Fasullo shared the picture, interested to learn from Fern Gabriel (right) that the carving depicts the women waiting for the salmon, so they could be salted and brined for their journey to the Sandwich Islands (the name given to the Hawaiian Islands by James Cook in 1778). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Learning about the past

Lawns need help after harsh summer temperatures, dahlia tubers need to be dug up and dried, and some pruning is recommended as fall approaches. Bella the cat is helping garden expert Pam Erikson in the nursery, as autumn arrives and she endeavours to take care of all these gardening tasks and more. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Preparing for fall can be fun