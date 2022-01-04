SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

Retired Langley Times photographer John Gordon was out birdwatching ahead of the new year, and captured pictures of a few skating on Brydon Lagoon. “At least six rinks were in operation, despite open water in several places. It is the first time since 2008 that the lagoon, a nature reserve has frozen over to allow pond hockey,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

