SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Retired Langley Times photographer John Gordon was out birdwatching ahead of the new year, and captured pictures of a few skating on Brydon Lagoon. “At least six rinks were in operation, despite open water in several places. It is the first time since 2008 that the lagoon, a nature reserve has frozen over to allow pond hockey,” he said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Stroll through the cemetery

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Figure SkatingLangleyPhotographyWeather