Veronique Kolisnyk was able to get an upclose picture of this northern flicker visiting her Walnut Grove backyard recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Veronique Kolisnyk was able to get an upclose picture of this northern flicker visiting her Walnut Grove backyard recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: One bird to another

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GREEN BEAT: Bringing a checkered career back from the brink

Just Posted

Samuel Honzek tied the game with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime against the Royals on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Victoria. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off an late-in-the-game comeback for OT win against Victoria

Veronique Kolisnyk was able to get an upclose picture of this northern flicker visiting her Walnut Grove backyard recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: One bird to another

As onlookers watched, a Langley City fire crew took apart a playground teeter-totter to rescue a little girl who had become trapped Sunday morning at Linwood Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City fire fighters extricate girl trapped in playground teeter-totter

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. on Oct. 15. (Langley Advance Times files)
Painful Truth: Is voter apathy justified?