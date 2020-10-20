SHARE: Reflections of autumn

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Micheal McGarry shared a snap shot of autumn along the Fraser River, as he recently saw from the Edgewater Bar area of Derby Reach Regional Park. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

