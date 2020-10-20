THROUGH YOUR LENS: Micheal McGarry shared a snap shot of autumn along the Fraser River, as he recently saw from the Edgewater Bar area of Derby Reach Regional Park. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Micheal McGarry shared a snap shot of autumn along the Fraser River, as he recently saw from the Edgewater Bar area of Derby Reach Regional Park. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Reflections of autumn

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Lack of colour haunting due to wildfire smoke

SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyFraser RiverPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Micheal McGarry shared a snap shot of autumn, in the form of a tugboat trolling down the Fraser River, as he recently saw from the Edgewater Bar area of Derby Reach Regional Park. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Micheal McGarry shared a snap shot of autumn, in the form of a tugboat trolling down the Fraser River, as he recently saw from the Edgewater Bar area of Derby Reach Regional Park. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 lottery hits $50,000 and counting

Just Posted

A case of COVID-19 at Langley Lodge was declared over on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19 case over at Langley Lodge

No new cases have been discovered

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in B.C. communities from January 1 to Sept. 30, 2020. (BC CDC map)
MAP: COVID-19 positive tests rise 28% from August to September in Langley

As of Sept. 30, the number of reported cases increased to 290 to 219 in August, BC CDC reports

This woman allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer at the Langley Home Depot earlier this month. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Hardware store security assaulted by woman in Langley

RCMP are looking for a suspect in the incident

Langley Rotary volunteers Mike Brown (L) and Brian Lott (R ) set up their fundraising table at Save-On Foods, Fraser Highway and 201st last month to promote ticket sales for the Langley Rotary 50/50 MEGA Draw. (Pauline Buck/Special to The Star)
Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 lottery hits $50,000 and counting

Tickets are on sale until Nov. 30

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from bike parkades

Rules at TransLink bike parkades ask customers to use facilities for single day use only

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Officers with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were at a White Rock home Tuesday (Oct. 20) to assist Vancouver Police Department with execution of a search warrant. (Contributed photo)
ERT, VPD response to White Rock home connected to homicide: police

Search underway in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Most Read