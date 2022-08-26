SHARE: Regular visitors to Allard Crescent fields

Cora Goodyear captured this picture of two sandhill cranes she spotted in a field off Allard Crescent earlier this month. The cranes, which she describes as a male and female, were calling out in unison, as Goodyear said they always do. “These cranes have a very loud trumpet-like (or rattle) call, which one can hear from quite a distance.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

