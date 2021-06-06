SHARE: Seen as the bread basket of the Valley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Lou Fasullo recently snapped this shot from the junction of Rawlison Crescent and 232nd Street, near Fort Langley, where the crops are being irrigated against a beautifully scenic backdrop. “I thought this captured the essence of Fort Langley, the ruggedness of the mountains, and the bread basket of the Valley,” he said in sharing the image. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Giving a wink and a nod

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AgricultureFort LangleyLangleyPhotography