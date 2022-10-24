Langley’s Cora Goodyear capture this picture of a blue heron in flight over the Fraser River while visiting Derby Reach Regional Park earlier this month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Cora Goodyear capture this picture of a blue heron in flight over the Fraser River while visiting Derby Reach Regional Park earlier this month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Soaring over the Mighty Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyLangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: An Abbotsford grandmother didn’t know she’d been entered for a free cooling system. Then her phone rang.
Next story
VIDEO: Good grapes a problem for annual stomp at Langley winery

Just Posted

Costumed teams competed in the annual “Grape Stomp” fundraiser at Township 7 Winery in South Langley Oct 22 and 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Good grapes a problem for annual stomp at Langley winery

Langley’s Cora Goodyear capture this picture of a blue heron in flight over the Fraser River while visiting Derby Reach Regional Park earlier this month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Soaring over the Mighty Fraser River

Langley Township and City residents can drop off hazardous household waste and recyclables at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event on Oct. 29 and 30, 2022. (Langley Township)
Don’t trash it, Langley. Take hazardous household stuff to the toxic waste roundup

RCMP say a man who went missing earlier Monday morning has been found safe. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: Missing man located safe

Pop-up banner image