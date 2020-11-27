SHARE: Thanks for caring for Langley’s trails

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Wout Brouwer expressed his gratitude to the Metro Vancouver regional parks department for keeping the Houston Trail in Fort Langley in such “great shape.” They recently repaired a section of the trail that was “seriously eroded” and built what Brouwer calls a “beautiful, rustic fence.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

