SHARE: Track in fine shape ahead of nationals

Doing laps around the McLeod Athletic Park track, area resident Rose Irving was captivated by the “beautiful cloud formations” over the track and neighbouring airport recently. The track has recently been upgraded in anticipation of the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships coming this summer. This year’s competition – which will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics, and combined events, will run June 22 to 26. The competition serves as trials for the World Athletics Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
