SHARE: Track in fine shape ahead of nationals

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Doing laps around the McLeod Athletic Park track, area resident Rose Irving was captivated by the “beautiful cloud formations” over the track and neighbouring airport recently. The track has recently been upgraded in anticipation of the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships coming this summer. This year’s competition – which will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics, and combined events, will run June 22 to 26. The competition serves as trials for the World Athletics Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Showing support through art

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography