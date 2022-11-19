Trudy DeVries recently captured a picture of a beaver frolicking in the waterlogged grass in the backyard of her Langley City townhouse. “This was the first time that I have seen a beaver crossing the yards,” she shared. “They have shown their handy work close by in the Nicomekl Floodplain, but have not been seen at work yet.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trudy DeVries recently captured a picture of a beaver frolicking in the waterlogged grass in the backyard of her Langley City townhouse. “This was the first time that I have seen a beaver crossing the yards,” she shared. “They have shown their handy work close by in the Nicomekl Floodplain, but have not been seen at work yet.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley CityPhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Students spearhead food drive Sunday

Just Posted

Trudy DeVries recently captured a picture of a beaver frolicking in the waterlogged grass in the backyard of her Langley City townhouse. “This was the first time that I have seen a beaver crossing the yards,” she shared. “They have shown their handy work close by in the Nicomekl Floodplain, but have not been seen at work yet.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

Denise Decloux was captivated by the fall colours as they take over Sendall Gardens, a park on 50th Avenue in Langley City. “It’s most definitely a hidden gem – so peaceful and beautiful,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall colours blanket Langley City’s Sendall Gardens

People filled the front lawn of the heritage Fort Langley Community Hall to watch the tree lighting ceremony last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
A Langley group is inviting public to a dance night and Christmas celebration

chaplain, pastor Max Dávila, and a Fraser Valley Adventist Academy student holding donations that were brought into the school. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students spearhead food drive Sunday