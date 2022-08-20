SHARE: Work along the Fraser

Dorothy Mckay shares a picture of a barge being loaded along the shores of the Fraser River in North Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times) The age, visible in the wear and tear on this old red barn, speak to generations of farming. The barn is located of 216th Street in North Langley caught Dorothy Mckay attention. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Peeking between the trees, Dorothy Mckay captured slivers of Grants Langley during the winter season. At this time of the year, underbrush and new growth completely obscure her view. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

