SHARE: Work along the Fraser

Dorothy Mckay shares a picture of a barge being loaded along the shores of the Fraser River in North Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Dorothy Mckay shares a picture of a barge being loaded along the shores of the Fraser River in North Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
The age, visible in the wear and tear on this old red barn, speak to generations of farming. The barn is located of 216th Street in North Langley caught Dorothy Mckay attention. (Special to Langley Advance Times)The age, visible in the wear and tear on this old red barn, speak to generations of farming. The barn is located of 216th Street in North Langley caught Dorothy Mckay attention. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Peeking between the trees, Dorothy Mckay captured slivers of Grants Langley during the winter season. At this time of the year, underbrush and new growth completely obscure her view. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Peeking between the trees, Dorothy Mckay captured slivers of Grants Langley during the winter season. At this time of the year, underbrush and new growth completely obscure her view. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fraser RiverLangleyPhotography

Previous story
Lots of people stop by Aldergrove’s museum during Heritage Day

Just Posted

A 40-year-old driver died at the scene of a crash at 192nd Street and the Langley Bypass late Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Fatal two-car crash closes Langley Bypass in east Surrey overnight

Teresa Townsley, owner of Festina Lente winery, is running for Langley Township council. (Teresa Townsley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley winery owner announces run for Township council seat

Hayley Mercer and “surfer dude” Crown Royal have been a force to be reckoned with, racking up a list of impressive showings including winning the $5,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.35m in July. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
Local riders excited to be returning to Thunderbird Show Park

200th Street is closed from 72nd to 80th Avenues, a full mile, due to a gas leak in the 7700 block. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Gas leak closes Langley’s 200th Street Friday afternoon