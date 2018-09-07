Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

Shoppers should arrive early, say Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers

Cruise-In continues the tradition of a swap meet and car corral on day two.

Everything from collector cars and trucks, to old parts and automotive accessories, to man-cave decor and toys are up for grabs this weekend in Aldergrove.

While Langley Good Times Cruise-In is held on the first Saturday after Labour Day, thousands of car collectors and enthusiasts stick around for the annual Sunday Cruise-In swap meet and car corral.

Automotive swap meets of this calibre – with this volume of vehicles, parts, and accessories for sale – are “few and very far between,” said Cruise-In director Riccardo Sestito.

PHOTOS AND STORY FROM LAST YEAR

Outside of a three-day long event recently added at Tradex, and the spring and fall sales in Monroe, Wash., car guys are hard pressed to such events in the Northwest.

That’s what – Sestito insisted – makes this component of Cruise-In so incredibly popular.

This years swap meet and car corral will be in the same location as last year – on the west side of the old Aldergrove mall.

Admission is $2 for buyers and $20 for vendors, with space always at a premium.

The swap meet and car corral runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Sestito advises people looking for specific vehicles or parts arrive early.

“There’s always a lot of good deals, but you have to get there early and act fast,” he advised, noting he’s always among the first on site – to help set up – and he’s missed out on a few cars over the year that he wanted – a 1962 Corvette and a 1986 Mustang convertible.

He did, however, buy a truck the first year of the swap meet that he still has today. It’s a ’68 stock F250 Ford pickup that he just got back on the road after 10 years.

As for event parking, Sestito suggested parking on the east side of the mall, on side streets, or even the main drag.

 

Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

The car corral and swap meet is also a fundraiser for the Cruise-In charities of choice, usually bringing in about $8,000 to $10,000 a year. (Langley Advance files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

Previous story
Off-roaders spread Cruise-In message

Just Posted

Aldergrove sisters off to Canada camp

Sarah and Amy Potomak among invitees to Hockey Canada Fall Festival in Dawson Creek

Prism revives ’80s hits on Fort Langley stage

A Canadian music legend and a special guest are taking the stage at Chief Sepass Theatre next week.

Wildfire smoke brings yet another air quality advisory to the Lower Mainland

People are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity

Shoppers should arrive early, say Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers

Cruise-In continues the tradition of a swap meet and car corral on day two.

‘Grabbing life with both hands’ — Langley cancer patient makes the most of her final days

Friends in Fort Langley hope to raise $5K to grant Annabel Fisher’s last wish

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Elena Gaskell of Vernon wins slopestyle event in New Zealand; Yuki Tsubota of Whistler third

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Steelers, 1-3

Junior B Hockey Kodiaks start season with disappointing loss at new home

B.C.’s oldest bakery shuts down in Victoria

Willie’s Bakery, originally established in 1887, has closed its doors

Mayoral candidate vows to spend 1 year homeless in B.C. city if elected

Joshua Hoggan says he will live in transient housing for a year if elected Oct. 20

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

Prime minister promised new timeline on TMX pipeline in weeks: Alberta premier

Rachel Notley says she is satisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s committment to project

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Most Read