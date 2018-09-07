Shoppers should arrive early, say Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers

Cruise-In continues the tradition of a swap meet and car corral on day two.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral will again be held on the Sunday, in downtown Aldergrove. (Langley Advance files)

Everything from collector cars and trucks, to old parts and automotive accessories, to man-cave decor and toys are up for grabs this weekend in Aldergrove.

While Langley Good Times Cruise-In is held on the first Saturday after Labour Day, thousands of car collectors and enthusiasts stick around for the annual Sunday Cruise-In swap meet and car corral.

Automotive swap meets of this calibre – with this volume of vehicles, parts, and accessories for sale – are “few and very far between,” said Cruise-In director Riccardo Sestito.

Outside of a three-day long event recently added at Tradex, and the spring and fall sales in Monroe, Wash., car guys are hard pressed to such events in the Northwest.

That’s what – Sestito insisted – makes this component of Cruise-In so incredibly popular.

This years swap meet and car corral will be in the same location as last year – on the west side of the old Aldergrove mall.

Admission is $2 for buyers and $20 for vendors, with space always at a premium.

The swap meet and car corral runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Sestito advises people looking for specific vehicles or parts arrive early.

“There’s always a lot of good deals, but you have to get there early and act fast,” he advised, noting he’s always among the first on site – to help set up – and he’s missed out on a few cars over the year that he wanted – a 1962 Corvette and a 1986 Mustang convertible.

He did, however, buy a truck the first year of the swap meet that he still has today. It’s a ’68 stock F250 Ford pickup that he just got back on the road after 10 years.

As for event parking, Sestito suggested parking on the east side of the mall, on side streets, or even the main drag.

The car corral and swap meet is also a fundraiser for the Cruise-In charities of choice, usually bringing in about $8,000 to $10,000 a year. (Langley Advance files)

