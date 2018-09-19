Gene and Sandy Dunkley are the parents of Ron Dunkley. (Langley Advance files)

Shredding by donation happens at Langley school

On-site shredding is a fundraiser for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society.

Brookswood Secondary students will benefit from people with piles of old bills and bank statements.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society is hosting a shredding by donation event on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the school.

“If you have old, important papers that you have been holding onto forever, this is where to bring them,” said Sandy Dunkley, Ron’s mother and founder of the society. “Watch them disappear forever into the giant shredding machine inside the truck.”

People can safely dispose of old cheques, confidential documents, bank statements, old bills, old tax returns and even items such as CDs and DVDs. Shredding helps prevent identity theft as well as allows people to clear out the materials.

Shredding is by donation with the money going to create a scholarship at Brookswood Secondary. The event happens at the school, 20902 37A Ave., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be coffee and donuts available as well.

The society holds various events during the year and supports Langley Memorial Hospital, Honour House, Canada Blood Services, and the Firefighter Burn Fund.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society was created to do good works after the death of local firefighter in 2011.

READ MORE:

• Blood drive inspired by late Langley firefighter

Previous story
B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

Nobody injured in shooting, which is not believed to be related to gang conflicts

For Langley farms with no farmers and farmers with no farms, a solution

Township supports land matching program to aid new farmers

LETTER: Heartwarming honesty so very much appreciated

A Langley woman who attended the RCMP Musical Ride hopes a kind man reads her letter of thanks.

Suspected spill kills hundreds of crayfish, coho in Langley river

A fish kill in the Nicomekl has a biologist concerned for the health of the local ecosystem.

Rams harvest sweet victory in win over Huskers

The Chilliwack team found itself pushed back again and again.

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

Taking life one step at a time with Little Feet

Book documents horrific 2001 accident that drastically changed B.C. woman’s future

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Most Read