Shredding by donation happens at Langley school

Gene and Sandy Dunkley are the parents of Ron Dunkley. (Langley Advance files)

Brookswood Secondary students will benefit from people with piles of old bills and bank statements.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society is hosting a shredding by donation event on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the school.

“If you have old, important papers that you have been holding onto forever, this is where to bring them,” said Sandy Dunkley, Ron’s mother and founder of the society. “Watch them disappear forever into the giant shredding machine inside the truck.”

People can safely dispose of old cheques, confidential documents, bank statements, old bills, old tax returns and even items such as CDs and DVDs. Shredding helps prevent identity theft as well as allows people to clear out the materials.

Shredding is by donation with the money going to create a scholarship at Brookswood Secondary. The event happens at the school, 20902 37A Ave., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be coffee and donuts available as well.

The society holds various events during the year and supports Langley Memorial Hospital, Honour House, Canada Blood Services, and the Firefighter Burn Fund.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society was created to do good works after the death of local firefighter in 2011.

