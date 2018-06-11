Shredding fundraiser in Aldergrove

Funds to pay for Kidzone at Aldergrove Fair Days on July 20-22

If you have confidential and financial documents that you need shredded bring them to “Shredding with Aldy” this Saturday.

This safe, secure and on-site “shred-a-thon” will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Otter Co-op, 3650 248th St. For a minimum of $5 donated for a banker’s box of documents you can watch as the documents are shredded before your eyes.

All funds raised will go toward the Kidzone at the upcoming Aldergrove Fair Days, July 20-22.

The event is co-hosted by Encompass Support Servces Society, Aldergrove Fair Days and Otter Co-op.

For information contact bernice@encompass-supports.com or info@aldergrovefair.ca or call 604-857-4662.